Royal Bank of Canada Increases Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

LIF opened at C$33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.55.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$52.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

