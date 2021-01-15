Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight Capital upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.44.

FM opened at C$24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.34.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

