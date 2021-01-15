Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €9.30 Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

