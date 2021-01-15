Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 423.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rubicon Technology were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ RBCN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 16,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

