Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after acquiring an additional 648,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,875,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 272,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,010,000 after purchasing an additional 527,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.