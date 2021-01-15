Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12.70 Per Share

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) stock opened at GBX 819.50 ($10.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 778.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 781.13. Safestore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.59).

In other news, insider Andy Jones sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.70), for a total value of £47,248.11 ($61,729.96).

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

