Salesforce.Com, Inc. Sells 101,300 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $7,347,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

NCNO stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.93.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,306,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

