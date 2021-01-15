SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Update

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 500.0 days.

SALRF stock remained flat at $$57.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Danske upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

