Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,425 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $99,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $165,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.30. 56,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

