Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,018 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 507,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,579. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

