Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,151 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Comcast accounts for about 4.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 1,528,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.