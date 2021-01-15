Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 89,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. 140166 cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

