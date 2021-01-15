Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,469 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,324,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,918,000 after buying an additional 169,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,315,000 after buying an additional 91,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 93,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.