Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,852 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

