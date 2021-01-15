Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. American Tower accounts for about 1.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its position in American Tower by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.73. The company had a trading volume of 82,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.46 and its 200-day moving average is $241.60. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.