Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 331.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,156 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $37,266,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 37.5% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 913,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,230,000 after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $125.09. 10,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,229 shares of company stock worth $3,368,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

