Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Unilever by 7,495.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 363,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 358,651 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. 112,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.