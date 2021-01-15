Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,837. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

