Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €78.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.03 ($77.68).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €68.10 ($80.12) on Tuesday. BASF SE has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion and a PE ratio of -31.83.

About BASF SE (BAS.F)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.