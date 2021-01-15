Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.47 ($32.31).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €27.30 ($32.12) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.17. Evonik Industries AG has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

