Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGMO. TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

