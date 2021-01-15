Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SSLZY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529. Santos has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia & Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

