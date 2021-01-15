Santos Salvador Dada Sells 9,753 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $492,624.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Santos Salvador Dada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 421 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $14,747.63.

On Monday, December 28th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $119,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $17,535.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $134,081.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $8,106.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 899 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $24,317.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 200 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $5,408.00.

ESTA stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 53.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 94.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

