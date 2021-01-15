Sara Bay Financial Sells 953 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,615 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.
NYSE:BAC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. 3,075,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
