Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.38.

Shares of SRPT opened at $89.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.39. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

