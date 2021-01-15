Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.87

Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.30. Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 8,115,436 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £77.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.25.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Mitchell sold 3,076,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £30,769.23 ($40,200.20).

About Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

