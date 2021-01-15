SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $305.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBAC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $264.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,650.65 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.