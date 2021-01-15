ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post $770.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.80 million and the highest is $789.50 million. ScanSource reported sales of $989.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock worth $393,644. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 353.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 85.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCSC traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 60,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $671.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.37. ScanSource has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $36.75.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

