Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acamar Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAM opened at $11.81 on Friday. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $710,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,100,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,967,913.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Profile

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.