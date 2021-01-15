Schroders’ (SHNWF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $$47.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.13. Schroders has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

