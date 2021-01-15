Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 293.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,750 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 122,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,062. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

