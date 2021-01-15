Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

