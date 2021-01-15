Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 7.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 141,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

