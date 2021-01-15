Scotiabank Lowers Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$30.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.56.

Get Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TXG opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 30.19. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.79 and a 52-week high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.