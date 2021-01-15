Scout Investments Inc. Buys 2,700 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Green Dot worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $73,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,710 shares of company stock valued at $46,549,591 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GDOT opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

