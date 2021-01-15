Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.31% of Albany International worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Albany International by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Albany International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

AIN stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $79.91.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

