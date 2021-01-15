Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $32.58 on Friday. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY).

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.