Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,892 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

