Scrypta (LYRA) Price Down 58% This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 89.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Scrypta has a market cap of $94,867.75 and approximately $9.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 58% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00121394 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023387 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 15,699,999 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage.

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.