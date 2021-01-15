Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 58327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -305.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

