Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $0.95-1.25 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,423. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 39,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $2,387,385.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,841,867 shares of company stock valued at $234,245,521. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

