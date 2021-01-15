Seaport Global Securities Comments on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,006 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,390,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

