Selfkey Price Hits $0.0023 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,583,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

