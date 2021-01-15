Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Semtech stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,408. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

