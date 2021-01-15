Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $84.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $78.60.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,424 shares of company stock worth $10,470,408. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

