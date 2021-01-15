SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) rose 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 667,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 249,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 253.67% and a negative net margin of 4,476.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

