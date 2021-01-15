Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $55.60 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

