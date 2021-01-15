Senseonics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 47,244 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,700% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,687 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,623,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

