Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 5,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,932. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.17. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

