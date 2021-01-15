Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$202.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock has a market cap of C$533.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$176.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$144.27.

Get Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) alerts:

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$10.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.88 million for the quarter.

About Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.